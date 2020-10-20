X

SMITH, BRITTANY

SMITH, Brittany Nichole

Brittany Nichole Smith, 31,

of Columbus, passed away October 6, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born May 17, 1989, in Springfield. Survivors include her father and stepmother, Richard L. (Connie) Pratt, Jr. of Springfield; three children; siblings, Nadia Smith, Tyler Pratt, Hannah Smith, Alexis Pratt; step-siblings, Brandon Fent, Kierra Fent, Chad Fent, Jr; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn L. Smith; brother, Charles W. Smith; grandparents, William and Linda K. Smith; and aunt, Christina Smith. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

