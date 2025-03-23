Smith, Barbara Ann



Ms. Barbara Ann Smith, 74, of Moraine, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 16, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 20, 1951, in Goodwater, Alabama, to Willie Ed and Nettie Lou (Threats) Smith.



Barbara worked at Frigidaire and the Dayton Veteran Administration Medical Center. She retired from the Dayton VA Medical Center in 2003. She loved working on crossword puzzles, playing dominos and spades, conversing with friends and family, and shopping. She was an avid reader and writer and enjoyed watching her Daytime stories. Barbara loved good music and singing. She loved cooking and baking for her family and friends. She was a doting grandmother and great-grandmother who always made time for her babies. Ms. Smith was an active member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Springfield, Ohio, until health issues arose.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; companion of 17 years, Bobby Ray Smith of Dayton, Ohio; four sisters, Connie L. Smith, Linda E. Smith Carter, and Almer J. Smith, all of Springfield, Ohio, and Annie B. Kilgore, of Chicago, Illinois; three brothers, Johnny L. Smith of Detroit, Michigan, Willie L. Smith of Chicago, Illinois, and James F. Smith of Springfield, Ohio; two nephews, Arlo Carter of Springfield, Ohio and Mark Allen Smith of Celina, Ohio; and Beverly Smith of Springfield, Ohio.



Barbara leaves to cherish her memories a lovingly devoted family, including her four Children- Jesse S. Howard II of Springfield, OH, Lineeca Pepper Smith, Michael James Smith, and Cedric Izora Smith of Dayton, OH; two brothers, Willie Andrew (Essie Franciene') Smith of Dayton, OH, and Charles Woodfin Smith of Springfield, OH; eight grandchildren, Kris Peavy, Ronnie L. Peavy, Martin Ernest L Peavy, Kameron L. Peavy, Caliah Smith, Paulina Martha Howard, C'vaellion J'vail Smith, C'Mia Izora Smith; ten great-grandchildren; one loving Aunt, Pauline Jordan of Birmingham, Alabama; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Barbara will be missed by all who loved and knew her.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, visitation from 11 am -12 noon and memorial service from 12 pm- 1 pm at Residence Park Church of Christ, 4328 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Repast will immediately follow service. www.lusainohio.com





