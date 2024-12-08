Smith, Anthony D. "Tony"



Anthony D. Smith, known as "Catch-up" by his MC brothers, rode into eternity on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at the age of 52. A resident of Clemson, South Carolina, Anthony was born on October 29, 1972, in Springfield, and his journey was as bold and unstoppable as the roaring engines he loved. Tony leaves behind a legacy of loyalty and brotherhood. He is survived by his parents, George Ross and Carol Sturgill Ross, his wife of nine years, Jennifer Sue (Hunter) Smith, and his son, Tyler Smith. He also cherished his role as a stepfather to Zayn and Zoe Brown. Tony was a beloved brother to Candace (Ken) Caudill, David Smith, and Michele Hallinan, and a fun-loving uncle to several nieces and nephews. He shared a special bond with his uncles, Gary Sturgill and Tony Smith, and his in-laws, Kathy Smith and Dan Hunter. Tony now joins his loved ones who preceded him, including his grandmother, Mildred Faye Nightingale, his aunt, Reba Rae "Sissy" Rinker, and his father-in-law, Tom Smith, in the great highway beyond. Tony's life revolved around the things that brought him joy and community-riding with his motorcycle brothers, getting his hands dirty working on cars, and cheering on the thrills of demolition derbies. Whether it was cruising down an open road or turning wrenches in his garage, Tony's passion for living life to the fullest was contagious. A celebration of Tony's life will take place on Wednesday, December 11th at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, where family and friends will be received from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Burial with procession to Glen Haven Memorial Gardens will immediately follow the visitation. To view his memorial video or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





