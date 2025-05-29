Smith, Alena H.



Alena H. Smith, 98, from Casstown, formerly of Troy, passed away May 27, 2025, at the Springfield Masonic Community Center. Alena was born August 19, 1926, in Cookeville, TN to Charley and Ethel (Clouse) Henry. She married Oval O. Smith in 1944. She lived through the great depression, beginning her work career at age 13 paying her way through high school. At a young age she met and married her first love just as World War II was underway. While her husband was shipped overseas to fight the war, she moved to Ohio and began a long career with General Motors Inland division assembling 50 caliber machine guns for the war effort. After the war ended, Alena and her husband remained in Ohio where they raised their three children. Alena retired from Inland-General Motors after 30 years, working at both the Dayton Abbey Road and Vandalia plants. She and her husband were members of First Dayton FWB Church for the most of her adult life and was currently a member of Troy Baptist Temple. Her gifts in art, quilting, sewing, crocheting, growing vegetable gardens, canning, and beautiful carpentry skills were lovingly passed on to her children and grandchildren. Growing up during the great depression, she learned and believed in working hard and appreciated the value of the simple things in life. She quoted Ecclesiastes 9:10 as to her hard and successful work code. She gave her heart and life to serving Jesus Christ and lived her Christian life as a wonderful example for her children and family members. Her one desire that was never realized was to get her pilot's license like her brother, Charles. She is survived by sisters: Anna Grace Loyd and brother, Howard (Kathy) Henry; her daughter, Lynda (Randy) Mott and son Gregory (Barb) Smith; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren: 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents: Charley and Ethel (Clouse) Henry; her Husband, Oval Smith, a son, Dale (Donna) Smith; sisters, Nottie (Woodrow) Watson, Walena Mackie, Wilma J. (Boyd) Clark, and a brother, Charles (Lois) Henry. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor John Seagraves officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





