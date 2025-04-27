Slorp, Conrad Lee



age 91, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, April 19, 2025. Conrad is survived by his son Mark Slorp (Michele Blakeman, partner), and grandchildren Mark and Ashley Slorp. He was preceded in death by his beloved partner of over 35 years, Cheryl Simon. A Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00pm on Saturday, May 3, at Routsong Funeral Home (2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH), with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:00pm. For more information or to leave condolences, please visit www.routsong.com



