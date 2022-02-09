SLAUGHTER, Stephen J. "Steve"



56, of Springfield entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 2:02 pm in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on



August 4, 1965, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of Rev. James E. and Mary M. (Payne) Slaughter. Steve was an avid outdoorsman. Activities that filled his heart include fishing, golfing, cycling, time spent at the beach, photography, traveling,



music, and most of all time spent with family and friends. He cherished his Christian faith and walk with God. Survivors



include his parents; two daughters, Stephanie (Michael Backus) Slaughter and Heather (Andrew Jamison) Slaughter; three sisters, Karen (Jon) Holstein, Cindy (Fabian) Anderson and Debby (Mike) Seymour; the mother of his children, Vicki Slaughter; two grandchildren, Levi Jamison and Addison Backus; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and



uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George (Helen) Slaughter and Patrick (Bertha) Payne. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 4-8 pm in The Church of Christ in Christian Union, 2101 Woodside Ave., Spfld. 45505. A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Thursday at 11:30 am at the church with Pastor Earl Litman officiating. Private graveside services will be held for the family at a later date in the Glen Haven Memorial



Gardens. You may express condolences to the family at



