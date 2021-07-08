journal-news logo
X

SLAUGHTER, Lorraine

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SLAUGHTER, Lorraine

Passed peacefully July 2, 2021. A member of Valley Grove

Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband Eugene F. Slaughter; son William Eugene Slaughter; grandsons, Finley Mitchell, Clarence Slaughter; great-grandson Antoine Jones; granddaughter Evette Lynn Ellis-Campbell. Survived by daughters, Ernestine Brown, Lorraine White (Walter

Hickman); Wanda Jones,

Rochelle (Herman) Byrd; other relatives and friends. Visitation 11AM-12PM, Friday, July 9, 2021, at New Zion Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second St. Funeral service follows at 12 PM.

Interment Dayton National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top