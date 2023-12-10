Slattery, Geraldine

Slattery (Zimmerman), Geraldine C.



Geraldine Catherine Slattery, lovingly known as Gerry, age 82, of Dayton, was reunited with her son, Glen, on December 5, 2023. She was born on March 31, 1941 to the late Raymond Walter and Rose Marie Zimmerman. She graduated from St. Joseph Commercial High School, class of 1959. She was a school bus driver for Bethel Local Schools from 1970 to 1980. She was a volunteer teacher for 15 years at the Fairborn YMCA, instructing Arthritic Water Aerobics classes. Gerry was awarded the Ohio "Hero Overcoming Arthritis" award in 1998. She was a loving wife of 64 years, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Gerry was preceded in death by her son, Glen A. Slattery; her siblings: Barbara Kavy, Tom Zimmerman, and John Zimmerman. She will be remembered by her loving husband, Glen William "Bill" Slattery; her son, Jeffrey J. Slattery & wife Julie; daughter, Catherine L. Salyer & husband, Timothy L.; daughter-in-law, Jayne Slattery; grandkids: Megan, Ryan (Heidi), Bradley, Jeffrey Michael (Jessica), Jason (Zachary), and Christopher (Lauren); great-grandkids: Riley, Aria, Makayla, Lucas, Logan, Landen, Asher, and Reagan; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 9:00am to 10:30am on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road in Dayton, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights, by Father Andrew Smith. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry's memory may be made to the Ohio Chapter of the Arthritis Foundation. To share a memory of Gerry or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



