Slama, Elaine

Elaine Janet Slama (Shearwood) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the age of 86. She was born on November 10, 1936 in New Rochelle, NY to Anne (Mueller) and William Shearwood. The second of two daughters, she was raised in Bayside, NY, and graduated from Bayside High School with honors in 1955. She married Jerry Slama in 1959 and lived most of her adult life in Monroe, Ohio. Elaine was a stay-at-home mother to her three children, along with various other neighborhood kids who frequented the family's lively home and didn't mind being assigned chores. She was an ardent advocate for her son, Glenn, who was born with special needs. Elaine was an avid gardener, artist, animal lover and adventurer. Lush vegetable gardens and flowers surrounded the family's home. Crocheting, needlework, and oil painting were favorite pastimes; she was a huge fan of Southwestern art. Over the course of her life, she helped and adopted a multitude of stray cats, feeding them, having them fixed, earning their trust with her kindness. The family's motorhome was Elaine's favorite way to travel, along with her much-loved canine companion, Thunder. She camped extensively in the US, including Alaska, and passed on a love of nature and hiking to her kids. Elaine will be remembered for her generous spirit and willingness to drop everything to assist a family member or friend in need. She will be missed by her "fun bunch" friends with whom she shared many evenings filled with good food, laughter, and board games. Her grandchildren will always think of "MomMom" when they watch Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals. They fondly remember many trips and Caribbean cruises, delicious dinners and entertaining shows with their grandmother. Elaine was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Middletown, Ohio, where she volunteered with the after-school program for neighborhood children, the church's food pantry, and women's ministries. Elaine is survived by her three children, Glenn Slama, Diana Fox (Tom) and Craig Slama; grandchildren, Abbey, Anna and James Fox; her niece, Lorraine Petersen (Jim) and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, and older sister, Irene Resner. A memorial service will be held on October 7, 2023 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church, 120 S Broad St, Middletown, OH 45044. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service from 9:00 - 10:00 am at the church. A reception will follow services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



