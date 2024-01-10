Skidmore, Deborah Kay



DEBORAH KAY SKIDMORE, 69, of Dayton, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Maria Joseph Center on Sunday morning, January 7, 2024. She was born in Springfield on February 26, 1954, the daughter of the late Robert A. and Ruby Estelle (Click) Townsend. She was an avid bookworm. Deborah is survived by her daughters, Alessandra Skidmore and Rhiannon (Aaron) Vincent; grandsons, Wade and Henry Vincent; sisters, Beverly Pishitelli, Diane Arbogast and Elaine Langenbahn; brother, Robert J. "Jim" Townsend; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Michael Lee Skidmore on January 25, 2022 and a sister, Carol Ogden. The family will observe a celebration of Deborah's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Deborah's memory may be made to Vested Interest in K9s at www.VIK9s.org. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





