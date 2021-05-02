SKEEN, Lawrence and Sue

SKEEN, Lawrence E.



Lawrence E. and Sue D. Skeen, after 77 years of marriage, went to be with their Lord and Savior, a day apart. Larry age 99, passed Sunday, April 25, 2021, then Sue age 95, passed Monday, April 26, 2021, both at their residence. Larry was born and raised on the family farm in Harriet, Ohio, to the late Harlan and Bernice (Post) Skeen. He was the valedictorian of his 1940 graduating class from Marshall High School and received a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University in 1944. He traveled all over the world for his job with Bauer Brothers and retired after thirty years of service. Larry was a Sunday school teacher, church board member, and faithful prayer warrior. He was the last surviving charter member of Beatty Fire Station #1, a 32degree Mason, and a member of St. Andrew's Lodge #619 F&AM. Larry was quite the tradesman as he built two homes for his family, then helped build one for his son's family, and then supervised the build of his granddaughter's home. Sue was born in Paris, Kentucky, to the late Walter and Minnie (Plummer) Dennis. She is the last and the youngest of their eleven children. She too is a graduate of Marshall High School and was a professional seamstress with the Singer Company. She tailored every suit Larry wore. She sewed her children's and granddaughter's wedding and bridal party dresses. Sue was a sewing exhibit judge for the Clark County Fair for over thirty years. She was a faithful servant for her church as well; she organized the funeral meals and used her sewing talents for every choir robe, costume, curtain or decoration the church might need. Larry and Sue eloped February 5, 1944, in Tipp City, Ohio, and were later crowned King and Queen of the "Golden Wedding Anniversary Party", at the Clark County Fair in 2017. They were snowbirds and traveled to Mission, Texas, every winter in their Airstream trailer. They were lifelong faithful members of the Trinity Missionary Church. They were always and now shall remain together. They are preceded in death by their son-in-law Nick Vail and are survived by their children Danny (Carolyn) Skeen, and Kathy Vail, grandchildren: Traci Skeen (Tammy Shoemaker), Gretchen (Rex) Minteer, all of Springfield, and Kelly (Jarrod) Ulrey of Westerville, great-grandchildren: Jared Shoemaker, Clayton and Avery Minteer, and Gideon, Elias, and Chase Ulrey, and Larry's baby sister Norma Jean Edwards of Hillsboro, and a host of extended family and friends. Family to receive friends 5:00PM to 7:00PM, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Trinity Missionary Church, 3525 E. National Rd., where service will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, May 7, 2021, with Rev. Steve Beigle officiating. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, 31 Whipp Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

