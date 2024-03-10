Skeans, Dorothy C.



Dorothy C. Skeans, age 86, of Dayton, peacefully went to meet her Lord and Savior on February 27, 2024, where she was reunited with her husband, Ronald Skeans Sr. In addition to her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruby Napier and her siblings: Donald, Janice, Joan, Gary, Linda, Anita and David. Her memory will be cherished by her children: Patricia Skeans (Lisa), Ronald M. Skeans Jr. (Marcia), and Lori Kula; granddaughter, Kim (Dustin); great-grandchildren: Andrew, Evan and Allison; siblings: Marlene, John, Dorsey and Robert; sister-in-law, Wilma; brother-in-law, Howard; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was a very loving Christian and was formerly a member of Fort McKinley Missionary Church. She had also been a faithful member of Salem Church of God for the past 10 years. Dorothy was a wonderful wife and mother, who was blessed with such a gentle and caring spirit. She enjoyed planting flowers in her garden and was a collector of beautiful angel figurines. She grew up surrounded by 11 siblings, and she cherished her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by everyone who loved her. A visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Friday, March 15, 2024 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Following the service, Dorothy will be laid to rest with Ronald Sr. at Dayton National Cemetery. To share a memory of Dorothy or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



