Skarha, Conrad

Skarha, Jr., Conrad



SKARHA, Jr., Conrad, age 89, of Daytona Beach, Florida, formerly of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2024. He was born on May 31, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Conrad, Sr. and Marion (Goettler) Skarha. In addition to his Parents, Conrad is preceded in death by his Wife, Shirley Skarha, who he adored for an amazing 41 years, and her Daughter, Karen LaForsch, along with Elaine and Lee's Mother, Anita Skarha in 1972.



He is survived by a Devoted Daughter, Elaine (Nick) Raptosh of Florida; Loving Son, Lee (Pam) Skarha of Michigan and a Special Bonus Daughter, Paula (Tim) Henry of Ohio; His Grandchildren, Joshua (Nichole) Sharp, Danielle (Bryon) Posillico, Heather (Jesse) Rittenhouse, Timothy (Jacqueline) Henry, Shannon Skarha, Becky (Spencer) Payne, Samantha (Jeremiah) Palmer and Lindsey Raptosh; and Many Cherished Great-Grandchildren.



Conrad was a long-time resident of the Dayton, Ohio area and was a1952 graduate of Roosevelt High School. He served in the United States Army and graduated from The University of Dayton in 1960. He worked for the government until his retirement. Conrad and Shirley adventured in their travel trailer throughout 48 states and 6 Canadian provinces. They parked their trailer a few times to visit Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, England and the Scandinavian countries. They were classic "snowbirds", wintering in Florida for 15 years. Conrad loved to travel, hike, and spend time camping while sharing his experiences with those he loved.



At a later date, a Private Graveside Memorial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio, which will serve as his final resting place.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to be



made to the Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter at 31 Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459 or The Blake at LPGA, Memory Care, 1635 N. Williamson Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117.



Personal Condolences may be forwarded to the Family by visiting Conrad's online Memorial Guestbook at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



Arrangements are under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1423 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114, phone (386)267-1100.



