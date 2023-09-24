Skaggs, Robert D.



Robert D. Skaggs, age 85, passed away on September 21, 2023. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kathy (Day) Skaggs; children, Michelle and Marc (Carrie) Skaggs; Kathy's children, Philip and Bob (Mary) LeVan and Annette (Mark) Kemp; grandchildren and great grandchildren; and two siblings, Dick (Cindy) Skaggs and Sandy (Royce) Rogers; and other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Millville Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or St. Rita School for the Deaf. Bob was grateful for his caregivers and Kathy is grateful for being able to care for Bob in their home with the help of his special caregivers, Leah, Victoria, Joe, Chaplain Amy, Kim, and friend, Greg of Hospice of Cincinnati. Full obituary and online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com