Skaggs, Patricia J. "Patty"



Patricia J. "Patty" Skaggs, 72, of Springfield, passed away October 18, 2023 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 26, 1950 in Springfield. Patty was retired from the Springfield City Schools, where she worked as a school bus driver. She had been involved in the Teamsters, serving as Vice President at one time. She enjoyed watching game shows and soap operas. Survivors include four children, Tessie Rowe (Eric), Tricia Riley, Tracy Gould, and Andrew (Marium) Skaggs; grandchildren, Misti, Daniel, Joshua, Jeni, Ashley, Jacob, Andrew, Jordan, Megan, Jacqualene, Rebecca, and Joshua; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Claar; mother, Virginia (Frazier) Bernard; and siblings, Buddy Claar, Robert Elliott, and Rebecca (Claar) Thompson. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com