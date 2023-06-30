Sizemore, Marvin



Marvin Sizemore, age 101, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023. He was born in Dryhill, Kentucky on March 13, 1922 to Grover Sizemore and Ellen Napier. Marvin enjoyed listening to Bluegrass music, going golfing and fishing, and spending time in casinos.



Marvin served during WWII and received numerous medals as a Chief Petty Officer in The United States Navy for 20 years (1940-1960). He was interned as a Japanese Prisoner of War for 3 ½ years and forced to work on the Burma-Thailand railway, also known as the "death railway". He also served as a police officer for the City of Oxford, Ohio for 20 years (1960-1980).



He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Hilda, Martha Ann, and Ruth; brother, Woodrow; granddaughter, Veronica.



Marvin is survived by his wife of nearly 75 years, Helen Sizemore; daughters, Claudette Garapic, Fredricka Crawford, Catherine Sizemore, and Kimberly Johnson, as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton Ohio, 45011 from 10:00am-12:00pm.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehillfunerals.com for the Sizemore family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park - Hamilton

2565 Princeton Rd

Hamilton, OH

45011

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/rose-hill-funeral-home/8370