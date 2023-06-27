Sizemore, Jerry Thomas



Age 67 of Hamilton, OH died on Sunday, June 26, 2023. Tom was born on April 11, 1956 in Hamilton, OH to Cecil Sizemore and Verna Stephens Karr. He attended Garfield High School in Hamilton, OH, graduating in 1974. Following his education he worked at Diebold INC, The Western States Machine Company, and Fabridigm. Tom will be remembered for his love of sports, playing golf, and his craftsmanship. Tom is survived by his daughter, Dana Kennel and two sons, Nicholas and Dane Sizemore (children, Grayson and Blakely Sizemore). In addition, he is survived by his sisters, Debbie Stahlheber (married to Doug Stahlheber) and Tonya Permingon (married to Billy Permingon). Tom was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Sizemore and his mother, Verna Stephens Karr. Visitation is Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 11am-1pm with the Service directly after. Both will be held at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home located at 240 Ross Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.webb-noonan.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral