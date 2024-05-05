Sizemore, Jacqueline Ann



Jacqueline Ann Sizemore, 76 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday May 1, 2024 surrounded by her family and closest friends. Jackie was born on December 31, 1947 in Cincinnati, The daughter of the late Richard Edwin Glasier and Helen Gene (Anderson) Glasier. She was a long time member of the Lighthouse Fellowship Church where she loved serving in the food pantry and G.R.O.W ministries with her close friends, and previously employed as an STNA at Butler County Care Facility. Jackie is survived by her children, Melissa Phillips, Harry Phillips Jr and Aaron (Jamie) Sizemore; Brother, Ronnie Glasier; Niece Nerissa (Kenneth) McIntosh; Grandchildren, Brandy, Tiffany , Tara , Jacob , Jesse , Cheyenne; Great grandchildren, Kendrick, Landen, Meea , Paisley, Michal , Dawson, Olivia , Aria. She was preceded in death by her siblings Peggy Snider, Richard Glasier, Daughter, Laura Lee Phillips, Grandson Jason and Great granddaughter Terianna. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 from 11am-1pm at The Webb Noonan Kidd funeral home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 1pm with Pastor Sonny Hurd officiating. Jackie will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Arun Sendilnathan and his staff for all their loving care and support. Condolences may be left for the family at www.webb-noonan.com



