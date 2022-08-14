SIVITS, Mary Odessia "Bootie"



86, of Lebanon, passed away on August 8, 2022, at Kettering Health Main Campus. She was born on August 12, 1935, to Edward and Mabel (Rose) Brown at Wray, CO.



On February 19, 1955, she married Max A.K. Sivits. Mary and Max lived in Lebanon, Ohio.



She was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, bowling with her friends in a summer league, babysitting the two year old children at church, and participated in the Walk to Emmaus.



Mary is survived by her loving husband, Max A.K. Sivits; her son, Ronald (Cathy) Sivits of Kettering and her daughter, Kathy (Rick) Slocum of Columbus, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Mabel (Rose) Brown of Denver, Colorado, sister, Miriam Ware, brother, Sidney P. Brown and brother Baron B. Brown.



A gathering will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 1pm – 2pm, with a memorial service immediately following all at Newcomer Funeral Home – Kettering Chapel with Rev. Thomas B. Mellott officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.



To leave a special message for the family online, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com