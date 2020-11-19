X

SIPE, Jerry

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SIPE, Jerry Ross

Age 76, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center. Jerry was a lifelong

resident of the Dayton area and the owner of Jerry's Bath and Kitchen Remodeling. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, John M.; and many other dear family members. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Deborha A.;

daughters & son-in-law, Michele & Clint Bost of Springfield, Becki & Ben Stratton of KY; son & daughter-in-law, Roger & Valerie Hall of MI; grandchildren, Zach Bost, Baliee Hall, Abbi & Olivia Stratton & Beau Hall. A celebration of Life was held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with

Brother Ben Stratton officiating.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.