Simpson, Wilma

Simpson (Joseph), Wilma Jane



It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we share the news that Wilma Jane (Joseph) Simpson, age 79 of Sidney, Ohio passed away February 4, 2024, at University of Cincinnati Hospital. Jane was surrounded by her loving family that never left her side. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 60 years Don Simpson, who was also her kidney donor 26 years ago, so that they could continue to build, enjoy and share a beautiful life together. Her daughters Lori Jo Simpson and Debbie Lynn Simpson, and Debbie's husband Mitch Winner of Sidney OH, along with her pride and joy, her four grandchildren, Carly Drury of Nashville, TN, Connor Drury of Sidney, OH, and twin grandsons, Aaron and Blaine Simpson of Sidney, OH will continue to carry on her legacy. She is also survived by her Nephew BJ Joseph of Tipp City, OH, sister-in-law Pam(Danny) Lang, Tipp City, OH. Niece and Nephew Sherry and Jim Williamson of Jamestown, OH, Nephew Tom(Amy) Koogler of Fairborn OH, Nephew Tim(Sherry) Koogler of Dothan AL, as well as an extended family of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Jane graduated Salutatorian from Wayne High School class of 1963. She was four-year class President and has remained lifelong friends with her classmates. She absolutely loved class reunions. Jane was the best friend. She was loyal, caring and generous, and she has so many special friends and friendships. She cherished and loved you with all her heart. She loved her family, she loved her friends, and she loved her life. Jane was a true cowgirl at heart and grew up on a farm riding her favorite horses. When she met her husband Don, they married and moved to Texas. They eventually came back to Ohio and grew their beautiful family. There was always something to do and somewhere to be, and she was involved with her husband and daughters in absolutely everything. When she wasn't working at the USAir Reservations Center as a Training Instructor, (which she didn't consider work) because she so enjoyed her work colleagues that became her lifelong friends, and travel companions, you could always find Jane at a gymnastic meet or a swim meet, and on the weekends at a water ski tournament. Jane was a 20 year 4H Advisor for the Bethel Saddle Soapers. She was the cheerleading advisor for the Bethel Bee football and basketball cheerleading squads, and she was the Girl Scout Leader for Bethel Girl Scout Troop 744. She was an excellent seamstress, and she taught many 4H'ers how to sew. She was famous for the beautiful Western Pleasure shirts she made for riders to wear at their horse shows. If you knew how to waterski chances are Don and Jane were responsible. They shared their beautiful home and private lake with everyone, and the "Lake Parties" were always the place to be. Jane was generous and passionate in her life, she loved her flowers, her antiques, history, painting, cooking, sewing and travel. She was passionate about her faith and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in New Carlisle, Ohio. She was most proud of her grandchildren. She inspired them to travel, learn, be a member, or part of every group or club and try new things, but she also taught them to appreciate and respect their family and their history, and all that was afforded to them.



There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are that we have lost this beautiful soul. If you knew her, you loved her. She was the most amazing wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. We pray she will watch over us with her loving heart and guidance and give us the strength to continue to live in her presence.



Visitation Monday, February 12, 2024, 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, Ohio 45365.



Private Service will be Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, Ohio 45365.



On-line memories may be made at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.



