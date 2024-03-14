Simpson, Mary

Simpson, Mary Frances

Mary Frances Simpson, age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Friday, March 8, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

