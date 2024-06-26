Simpson, Eugene



Eugene Simpson, 97, of Dayton and a former resident of the Springfield Masonic Community, passed away on Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2024. He was born in Chevrolet, Kentucky on June 22, 1927, the son of the late John Henry and Jessie (Kirklin) Simpson. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force following WWII. Gene retired from the U.S. Postal Service, having served as a logistics coordinator for many years. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John and Sheri Simpson; grandchildren Dennis Holland, Shannon Simpson (Ethan Smith) and Jason (Stephanie) Simpson; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Wanda P. (Wyatt) Simpson in 2023; three brothers; and five sisters. Gene's funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





