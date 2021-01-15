SIMPSON, Claude Richard "Rick"



Claude Richard "Rick"



Simpson, was born September 25, 1950, to Austin and Agnes (Humphrey) Simpson in Hamilton, Ohio. He passed away on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021. He is survived by his wife



Carline (Lierer) Simpson, daughter Amanda (Brandon) Feltner and son Bryon (Katie) Simpson. He is also survived by his



mother-in-law, Betty Lierer and his sister-in-law, Becky (Tony Steele) Marchetti, grandsons, Zach (Glenda) Feltner, Brady Feltner and Ryon Hensley, granddaughters, Lillian Simpson and Evelyn Simpson and a great-grandson joining the family in July 2021, two sisters, Paula (Ken Tarbox) Heitkemper and Elaine (Paul) Rose and two brothers, David (Darlene) Simpson and Warren Simpson, and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his special and close friends, Jim and Sandie Phillips, Bob and Isabel Coates, David and Kathy Reid and many more.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Agnes Simpson, his father-in-law, Carl Lierer and a very special friend of the family, Charlie Reid.



Rick was an avid fisherman who could make the trip to Spanish, Ontario, Canada, with his eyes closed. He was a



Marine Corps Veteran and also served 28 years with the



Hamilton City Police Department, retiring in 1999 as a



detective.



After retirement, he began traveling the world. Starting with Alaska, Rick traveled to many countries including China,



Mexico, Honduras, Belize, Costa Rica, the Bahamas and South Africa. He had a passion for photography, concerts and



exploring new places.



In July of 2005, Rick received the gift of life in the form of a liver transplant, thanks to Katie Jo Appel, and her family, to whom our family is eternally grateful.



Visitation will be 10 a.m. – until time of service (12 Noon), on Saturday, January 16th, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Dr. Daniel C. Clemens, officiating. (Fraternal Order of Police #38, Hamilton will offer a short service at 11:45 a.m.) COVID-19 protocol will be in effect, (masks, social distancing, etc.) and will be



required to attend. Burial will follow at Butler County



Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. For those who are unable to attend the in-person memorial, the services will be available by live stream at www.Firstbaptisthamilton.org/RickSimpson at 12 noon on Saturday, January 16th.



The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital for taking such wonderful care of Rick during this time of need. Their care, love and support has been a blessing and we cannot thank them enough.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Donate Life Ohio and/or The Wounded Warrior Project.



Condolences may be offered to the family at



www.avancefuneralhome.com