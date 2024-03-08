Simpson, Andrew P.



Andrew P. Simpson age 44 passed away Sunday March 3, 2024. He was born April 7, 1979 in Hamilton. Andrew is survived by parents Frank & Connie Smith and Lonnie Simpson; sisters Angela Reed, Sarah Schwartz; grandma Janet Lewis; aunt Beth (Jim) Davis; six cousins Brennan (Kim) Graham, Bridget (Jason) Hurley, Annie (Jon) Davis, Norah Hyde, Sophia Schwartz, Samuel Schwartz, and was also survived by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by grandmother Naomi Simpson; great grandparents Oma & Marvin Burns; grandfathers Paul Hendricks, Douglas Smith. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Monday March 11, 2024 from 5:00pm until the time of the funeral service at 7:00pm with Pastor Scott O'Donohoe officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



