SIMPKINS, Jess

SIMPKINS, Jr., Jess W. "Bill"



Age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Kettering Health, Dayton. Bill was a Truck Driver for Commercial Freight for over 20 years and for ABF Trucking for 17 years. He was a member of Teamsters Local Union #957, enjoyed car racing and was an avid sports fan. Bill especially loved attending his daughter's and grandchildren's sporting events. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Dorothy Simpkins; 4 brothers; and daughter, Gina. Bill is



survived by his loving wife, Sherrie A.; daughter, LeAnna M. Corbin of Huber Heights; grandchildren, Alexander and



Isabella; 3 nieces and nephew; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 PM Friday, June 3, 2022, at Marker and Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the



American Heart Association or Leukemia and Lymphoma



Society in Jess's memory.

