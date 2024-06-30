Simms, Elizabeth

Simms (Krebs), Elizabeth K.



Elizabeth K. Simms (nee Krebs) passed away peacefully on June 15, 2024, in her home in Springboro, Ohio, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Cincinnati on December 8, 1942, Elizabeth lived a life filled with love, laughter, and unwavering dedication to her family. After attending Peace College in Raleigh, NC, Elizabeth pursued a successful administrative career in the building supply industry. Subsequent to her marriage to William, Elizabeth dedicated her work life to supporting his business ventures and homemaking. Her strong work ethic was evident to all who knew her. She always held herself to high standards and her sense of style was second to none. She was preceded in death by her parents, August "Sam" Krebs and Elizabeth "Betsy" Baldwin (nee Cooper), her brother, Britt, her daughter, Molly, and her step-son, Alexander. Elizabeth is survived by her devoted husband, William "Bill" Simms; her son, Phillip, her step-children, Michael and Stephanie; her grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ender, Katherine, Castle, Parker, Alden, Liam, Brody, Channing, and Valentine; great-grandchildren, Everly and Alaska; and brother, Christian. A private graveside service will be held for the family. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Elizabeth's name to The Cradle in Chicago, IL (cradle.org).



