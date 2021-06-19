SIMMONS, Jodi

SIMMONS (Futrell),



Jodi Marie



Jodi Marie Simmons (Futrell) was born in Columbus, Ohio, on June 19, 1967. She lived in



Dublin, Ohio, the majority of her adult life and recently



retired to Sandusky, where she enjoyed time on Lake Erie on her Boat "Grace-Fully." Jodi peacefully passed unexpectedly on June 2, 2021, at Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital with her loving husband by her side. Jodi married Randy



Simmons on June 30, 2012, on a secluded beach in Kona,



Hawaii. Retired, they spent time traveling to their favorite places in New England, North Carolina and Florida, with their dogs Itsy, Charlie and Cooper, visiting their granddaughter Grace and boating on Lake Erie. Anyone in the design world would describe Jodi as a "hard worker." She was known for always giving 120%. Early in Jodi's career, her role was



supporting interior designers and executive sales individuals at Continental Office and Mosaic Design Studio. She



eventually decided to use her creative talents and started a small award-winning interior design company, Colours by



Design with her business partner Julie Johnston. Jodi's natural eye for beauty, balance and perfection complemented Julie's design abilities. Together they won numerous GOLD awards for Best Interior Design as well as a GOLD award for Best Kitchen Design in the 2007 BIA Parade of Homes. Their book of work included 100s of residential homes plus a number of coffee shops, insurance offices, dental offices and vacation homes. Jodi danced like no one was watching (she would



literally break out in dance anywhere). However, the truth is she always captured everyone's attention; when she walked in a room all eyes were on her. She danced and everyone



watched. Jodi was a great friend and didn't know a stranger. She was kind, compassionate and generous. She will be missed but never forgotten. Jodi is survived by her husband Randall Simmons, mother Lorrine Kuriger, brother Scott Kuriger and partner Belinda Welch, sister-in-law Autumn Futrell, nephew Aaron Kuriger and fiancé Brianna Kocher, stepchildren Sarah Simmons and partner Justin Ridgeway, Joseph Simmons and partner Tyler Ruzicka, Elizabeth Abushakra and husband



Daniel Abushakra, granddaughter Grace Abushakra, mother-in-law, Lenore Simmons. She is now reunited with her beloved brother and best friend, Brian Futrell. There's no doubt, they're embracing, sharing laughs and exchanging fond



memories in heaven. Friends and family may gather Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 1PM until the time of Celebration of life service at 2:30PM at O.R. Woodyard Co. Funeral Home



(https://www.orwoodyard.com) located at 2990 Bethel Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220. There will be a reception immediately following the service. There will be a private service for family only at Jodi's gravesite in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Jodi's wishes were to donate to: Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center (4340 Tamarack Blvd. Columbus, Ohio 43229) or Humane Society of Erie County (1011 Superior St., Sandusky, Ohio 44870).

