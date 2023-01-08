journal-news logo
SIMMONS, Charles

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SIMMONS, Charles E.

Age 32, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

