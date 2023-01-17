journal-news logo
SILVERS, Anthony

SILVERS, Anthony Wayne

08/06/1964 - 01/11/2023

Anthony Silvers, 58, passed away Jan. 11, 2023, at 8:55 pm, in the loving presence of his wife and life long partner Robin Silvers. His mother Beverly Silvers, father Jacques Silvers, siblings Lester and Elijah Silvers, and grandson Chris, all awaiting him in afterlife. He is survived by his four daughters and one son, Charlotte (Adrian) Frazier, Sharde Pianowski, Jessica (El) Ndoye, Jennifer Silvers, Jesse (Sonya) Silvers. His 4 brothers Mike (Corrina) Silvers, Jake Silvers, Alan (Becki) Silvers, and Rick (Tammy) Silvers. Many nieces and nephews. Along with 15 1/2 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He will be severely missed, is loved, and was loved by all.

