SIKAREJ, James

SOLAREK, James C.



08/30/1932 - 12/23/2022



James C. age 90 1/3 passed away December 23, 2022. Preceded in death by his parents Fred and Louise, brother William, sons Steven and John. Survived by wife Judy, sons James C. Solarek, Jr. (Cindy), Jeffrey F. (Karen), five grandchildren, James III, Ruth Anne, Andrew, Timothy and Thomas, 12 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Jackie Honeycutt, and brother-in-law Jeff Motter (Shannon). Jim was a graduate of Oakwood High School and Miami University, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Following college, Jim served as a 1st Lt. pilot in the Air Force. He was co-owner of Vac Distribution Co. His passions were golf, the Reds and the Miami RedHawks. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, a donation in Jim's name can be made to Hospice of Dayton or SICSA.

