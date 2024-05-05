Siegrist, Martha

SIEGRIST (Bertke), Martha L.



Age 94, of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2024, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Martha was born August 4, 1929 in Maria Stein, Ohio to the late Ado & Justine (Bruns) Bertke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Siegrist, her son, John "Jack" Siegrist, and by her brother and sister-in-law, Virgil "Bud" and June Bertke. Martha's Siegrist in-laws also preceded her in death: Rev. Urban Siegrist, C.P.P.S.; Catherine and Bernard Backs; Sister Helen Marie Siegrist, Sister of Providence; Cletus and Bertha Siegrist; Verena and Paul Mahle; Sylvan and Alfrieda Siegrist; and Rita and Clarence Evers. She is survived by her daughters, Michele "Mickey" Dickman and Patty (Bill) Nickell, her son, Don (Kathy) Siegrist, grandchildren Lucas Dickman, Garrett Nickell, Kelsey (fiancé Curtis Brown) Nickell, Ally Siegrist, Cristian Dickman, and Zach Siegrist, and by her extended family and many good friends. Martha was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, and she and John were founding members of St. Christopher Church in Vandalia. Martha graduated as class valedictorian from St. John High School (now Marion Local), then moved to Dayton to attend the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing, from which she graduated in 1950, prepared to begin her nursing career, which really became a vocation for her. She worked for a doctor in her hometown for four years before moving to Dayton when she and John were married. Martha returned to Good Samaritan Hospital where she worked until 1988, taking off several years after her children were born. She worked almost every unit in the hospital and ended her career as a night supervisor. She was passionate about her work and was admired by her coworkers - supervisors and subordinates alike. Martha was a supermom of her day - serving as homeroom mom, chauffeur to her children's sports teams, and volunteer extraordinaire. She volunteered as a Red Cross nurse, taking care of folks at the Grand American Trap Shoot Tournament, local scout camps, high school band camps, and at the circus when it came to town, and she always had her kids in tow. Her other volunteer activities included many at St. Christopher Church and School, where she was instrumental in beginning the school's perceptual motor skills program and the church's Health Ministry. Serving on the Bereavement Committee was especially close to her heart. Martha was a lifelong learner, always taking classes and seminars on a variety of topics, including writing and genealogy. She wrote two family history books - one each on her Bruns and Bertke ancestors. As a personal goal, Martha completed her Bachelor's Degree at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College in Terre Haute, IN in 1981. Martha enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially in her later years. She loved reminiscing with family and sharing stories with her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge with friends, as they shared their day-to-day experiences. Martha was a kind and gentle soul, who was a model of faith for those around her. Her death has created a void for those who knew her and loved her sweet smile and caring demeanor. She will be missed tremendously. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Jason Bedel on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church in Beavercreek, OH. Visitation with the family will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. You are welcome to wear red that day, if you choose, which was Martha's favorite color. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Luke Catholic Church in Beavercreek, OH or the Sisters of the Precious Blood in Dayton, OH. Arrangements by Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, OH.



