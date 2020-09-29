SIEFKER, Ernest Stephen "Steve" Ernest Stephen Siefker "Steve" went to God Sept 20th at the age of 75. Survived by his wife of 47 years, Ann Paul Siefker, and daughters Irene and Alice. From Seymour, IN, surviving siblings include Richard, David and Delores Marling, brothers-in-law, John and Joseph Paul. Served with the USAF in Vietnam and the Philippines. Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary, 10 am, Sept 29.

