SIBCY, Suzanne

80, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dayton on August 2, 1942, to parents, Forrest and Hilma (Becker) Ferree. Suzanne graduated from Fenwick High School in 1960. She worked for Harkrader Real Estate as a realtor and insurance agent for 22 years, retiring in 1982. Suzanne was devoted to her family and her faith. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, where she volunteered anytime she was needed and she also volunteered at John XXIII School. Suzanne is survived by her husband, Ron Sibcy; daughter, Lori (Sergio G.) Sibcy-Zarate; son, Eric T. (Amy) Sibcy; sisters, Patricia Marchal and Mary Beth Ferree; grandchildren, Abby (Ben) Breeding and Emma Sibcy; and step-grandchildren, Sergio Zarate and Saray Zarate. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Ferree; and brother-in-law, Robert Marchal. The family would like to extend special thanks to Queen City Hospice, especially Michelle and Cindi, for their wonderful care. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association/Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 - OR - American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227 - OR - St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St, Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at



