SHUTTS, Paul

SHUTTS, Jr., Paul H.
Paul H. Shutts Jr., 61 passed away June 28th, 2021, at Hospitality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Paul is preceded in death by parents Paul H. Shutts, Sr. and Erma L. Shutts
Lovelace, stepfather Dick Lovelace, brother Raymond Shutts, sister Victoria Ryan and nephew Anthony J. Cooper. Paul is survived by sister Michelle Wellman, brother-in-law Paul
Wellman, sister Nichole Wade and brother-in-law Todd Wade and nieces Sarah, Amanda, Stephanie, Sherry, Michelle and nephews Paul, Raymond and Tyler. Paul was a good man and will be missed greatly. Family will have a memorial to be
announced at a later date. Send donations to St. Jude
Children's Hospital.
