SHUPERT, Ruth

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SHUPERT, Ruth A. Age 88, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital. Ruth was born on December 26, 1931, in OH, to the late Millard and Bertha (Carrier) Kindred. Ruth's greatest joy was her family. She retired from Middletown Regional Hospital and was very artistic, loved |doing crafts and cooking. Ruth was preceded in death by her brothers, Wilbur Kindred, Millard Kindred, Jr., Ralph Kindred; sisters, Gertrude Frank and Mary Powell. Ruth is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Shupert; son, Larry; son, John (Joetta); son, Jim (Jeanine); and son, Steven (Mary Ellen); 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Beatrice Hamilton. Funeral Services are 1 pm, Monday September 14, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH, with Rev Ronald Mueller officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home.

