Shuler, Robert E. "Bob"



Robert Edward Shuler, 91, of Waynesville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2025, at home surrounded by family.



Born in Shelby, Ohio, on April 5, 1934, Bob graduated from Shelby High School in 1952 and immediately entered the U.S. Air Force, where he served for 4 years (1952-1956) with the 86th Matron Airlift Wing as a jet mechanic. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean War and was able to travel extensively throughout Europe while there, which he greatly enjoyed. He received an Honorable Discharge from the Air Force in 1956. Upon his return, he attended St Meinrad College, where he received a B.A. in History (1963) followed by a Master of Education from Xavier University (1965). It was in 1965 when he also met his soulmate and the love of his life, Mary Jane Hartman. They fell in love and were married a year later on February 19, 1966, and shared 59 loving years of marriage together. He taught high school math for many years following and went on to achieve his M.S. in School Counseling from the University of Dayton (1976).



Bob was an avid learner and often took part in coursework outside of his degrees. He also worked at Ryder Truck Rental for several years. Bob lived a very active life, but always loved and made time for his family. Together, he and Mary Jane built a home and life near Waynesville, Ohio, where they raised their five children. They loved traveling together, especially across the country on vacations and to many square dance conventions. They visited all lower 48 states and several countries in their adventures together. Bob will always be remembered for his love of gardening and raising a surplus supply of vegetables each year. He enjoyed cooking and especially making breakfast on Saturday mornings, often inciting a debate over which child gets the last huge pancake. You could often find Bob in the sunroom working on a puzzle or sitting in his chair reading his Bible, a Louis L'Amour western, or true stories about dogs. He shared a special bond with all the family dogs and will be missed greatly by his canine companion, Penny. He found joy and was very talented in creating with his hands via woodworking and loom knitting, creating many gifts for others from his skills. He had extraordinary faith in God and a deep Catholic faith, which was very evident in the manner he lived his life. Bob will be remembered for his kindness, wisdom, grace, wonderful sense of humor, and love for his family.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Alma (Hannafus) Shuler, and his brothers Francis Shuler, George Shuler, and David Shuler. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane (Hartman) Shuler; his five children, Debbie (Chris) Stefan, Tim (Sharon) Shuler, Jim (Debbie) Shuler, Diana (John) Malas, and Brian Shuler; his sisters, Mary Ann Fraley and Martha Cichon and his brother, Dick (Sally) Shuler; his sister-in-law, Monika Shuler; grandchildren: Matt (Liz), Zach (Sydney), Jake, and Maria Stefan; Nicole, Katelyn, Kylie, Krista, and Kiran Shuler; Elizabeth, Abby, and Josh Clary; great-grandchildren Lucy, Patrick, and Margaret Stefan; and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 PM on Thursday, May 8, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 9, at St Augustine Catholic Church in Waynesville. Father Tom Mannebach will officiate the mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made in Bob's honor to St Joseph's Indian School at www.stjo.org. Condolences may be shared at www.stubbsconner.com.





