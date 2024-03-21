Shuey, Dorisanne

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Shuey, Dorisanne

SHUEY, Dorisanne C. (Bashore), age 92, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2024. Dorisanne was a paralegal retiring after 60 years of service and a member of Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, David in 1977; 3 sisters and 5 brothers. Dorisanne is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Cressence Booher of Kettering, Michele & Jeff Fowler of Wilmington; son, Michael Shuey of Dayton; sister & brother-in-law, Sue & Jim Gatling of TX; sister-in-law, Delores Bashore of IA; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11:30 AM Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Melvin Younger officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM Saturday until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse in Dorisanne's memory.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com

In Other News
1
Sherk, Maridel
2
Kleist, Richard
3
Lindenschmidt, Patricia
4
Price, Jessica
5
Moses, Pansy
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top