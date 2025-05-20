Shroyer, Verena

Shroyer (Hilgefort), Verena Kathryn



Verena Kathryn Shroyer (née Hilgefort), 88, a devoted caregiver and ardent advocate for the developmentally disabled, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2025, at Kettering Hospital. Born on May 11, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH, she then moved after marriage to Kettering, OH where she lived for almost 65 years. She dedicated her life to raising her family and championing the rights and needs of individuals with developmental disabilities.



She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Shroyer, her most special son, Joseph Shroyer and her daughters Cynthia (Andrew) Swanson and Kathryn (Michael Kramer) Shroyer. The warmth of her spirit lives on in her cherished grandchildren, Ryan and Abigail Swanson, and Grady and Finian Kramer who brought immense joy and pride to her life.



Verena is also survived by her close siblings, Cay Kenney, Mary Davis, and Nancy Vetter, as well as her sister-in-law, Ann Hilgefort, brother-in-law, Don Shroyer and stepbrother-in-law, Jerry Osborn. Her family did not just include those by blood, but extended out to numerous nieces, nephews, and friends, each one touched by her nurturing presence and boundless love.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna Marie (née Ford) Hilgefort; brother, Jerry Hilgefort, stepsister, Kathy Osborn, brothers-in-law, Dave Kenney, Don Davis, John Vetter and sister-in-law, Barb Shroyer.



Visitation will be held on May 23, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at St. Charles Borromeo, located at 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, OH. This will be followed by a Mass starting at 10:30 AM and concluding with a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, OH.



Verena Shroyer's legacy of kindness, care, and advocacy will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. In celebrating her life, we remember a remarkable woman whose heart was as expansive as her unwavering commitment to her family and community. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation:



Choices In Community Living, 1651 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45414



Special Olympics Ohio, P.O. Box 18324, Columbus, OH 43218-0324



