Shropshire, Jessie

Shropshire (Mabra), Jessie Louise



Jessie Louise (Mabra) Shropshire, 94, passed away June 12, 2024, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born August 20, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, daughter of Louis F. and Nettie (Mack) Mabra. Services will be held at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday, June 19th at 1PM with Pastor Brown officiating. A visitation for family and friends will begin at 12 Noon. Condolences can be shared at www.jkzfh.com



