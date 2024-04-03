Showalter, Judith "Judie"



Judith M. "Judie" Showalter, age 86, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away Sunday March 31, 2024. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 6, 1937, daughter of the late Richard and Marie (Ilseman) Denecke. Judy received her Masters from The Ohio State University, and taught English at MUM ~ Miami University Middletown. She was a member of Germantown Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Dragland. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Dr. Phillip M. Showalter; her son John Showalter; her daughter and son-in-law, Elisabeth "Liz" & Alex Neal; 2 grandchildren; Olivia and Elise Neal; her niece, Kristin Young; and her nephew, Bret Dragland. A Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m.  12 p.m., Friday April 5, 2024, at the Germantown Methodist Church, 525 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, Ohio, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Gary Wheeler officiating. The Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Dalton Funeral Home, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



