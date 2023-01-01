SHOUPE, Rebecca



11/2/30 - 12/20/22



Rebecca was born in Harlan, Kentucky, to Evelenah (nee Douglas) and Hamilton D. Shope on November 2, 1930. She married Edgar Horace Shoupe and settled in Oxford where they raised their three children.



Rebecca (aka Becky, Granny Becky, and Gigi), was a woman of many talents with a heart to match. She was a caretaker, a nurturer, and a loving pastor's wife who had a heart for children, nature, music, art and the Lord.



A natural educator and lifelong learner herself, Becky loved to share her joy of learning with others. She completed her Bachelor's degree at Miami University and spent over forty years teaching in Kentucky and Ohio. She retired from the Talawanda School District but never lost her enthusiasm for teaching and nurturing the hearts and minds of young people.



She is the beloved wife of the late Reverend Edgar H. Shoupe, devoted mother of Debra (William G.) Shawver, Charlotte (Jay) Barden and Thomas (Lisa) Shoupe; adoring grandmother of Rebecca (Kevin) Schulte, Allyson (Jason) Cecil, Andrea (Tony) Kinne, Elizabeth (David) Unger, Audra (Brian) Smith, Staci (Jacob) Newman, Emma (Jacob) Lamb, Adam Shoupe and the late Jessica Back; adoring great-grandmother of Bishop Cecil, Merrin Schulte, Eden Schulte, Francis Kinne, Bennett Kinne, Jazmine Schultz, Bailey Schultz, Elijah Unger, Brayden Farrar, Nora Jo Smith, Samuel Unger, Simon Smith, Annaleigh Newman and Scarlett Lamb; dear sister of Ralph (Patricia) Shope and the late Wanda (Ed) Hatfield. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews as well as dear friends from all over the world, and is reunited in eternity with her parents, husband, sister and granddaughter.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the dear staff at The Knolls who have been like family for the past four years and also to the devoted caretakers of Hospice of Cincinnati. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Rebecca's name are encouraged to donate to the American Diabetes Association and the Alzheimer's Association.



A future memorial service for Rebecca will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at College Corner United Methodist Church. There will be a reception/visitation directly after the service at the church.

