Shoup, Anne Marguerite



Anne Marguerite Shoup, an accomplished musician and artist, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July, 26th, which happened to be the Feast Day for Saint Anne. Anne was a piano prodigy at a very young age. Upon graduating from Xenia High School, she attended the College Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati and obtained both a Bachelor of Music and then Masters of Science in Education at the University of Dayton. During this time, she performed at many private and team parties for the Cincinnati Reds, including their World Series wins in the 70s.



For over 40 years, Anne taught music education across all grade levels, most of these years at Saint Brigid School. Throughout her teaching career, her love of music influenced many of her students and gave them the opportunity to participate in concerts and musicals. These performances would attract many community organizations, including Xenia Arts Council, the Hospital Follies, Cincinnati's Playhouse in the Park, Dayton's Opera Fanatics, the Kenley Players, and many others. In her final years, she was the organist and choir director of St. Paul/s Catholic Church in Yellow Springs, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcus and Dorothy Shoup; Brother Marcus Shoup III; Sister Mary "Mimi" Spangler; and her twin, Stephen Shoup. She is survived but her sisters: Julia Reed, Adele Daskalakis, Elizabeth "Betsy" James, Karen Leon, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Funeral arrangements will be handled by Tobias Funeral Home. A Requiem Mass with choir will be held at St. Brigid Parish in Xenia on Thursday, August 1st, with the prelude starting at 10:40am and Mass beginning at 11:00am. There will be a private inurnment at a later time. Donations may be made to St. Brigid Catholic Church or any organization of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com