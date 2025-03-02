Shoemaker, Mary

Shoemaker (Barr), Mary Lou



Age 86 of Blanchester, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. She was preceded by her parents William and Ruby Barr, and son-in-law Jim Kinzig. She is survived by her daughters; Julie Kinzig, Joni Shoemaker and Cindi Shoemaker; grandsons Joseph (Elizabeth) Kinzig and Jay Kinzig; great-grandchildren Mila Kinzig and Brooks Kinzig, and Barley the cat. Mary Lou had worked as a secretary for Mad River Schools for 26 years. She loved horses, her dog Pepper and living on her farm. Mary Lou was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church. A memorial visitation will be held from 12 pm  2 pm on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel. tobiasfuneralhome.com



