Shoemaker (Smith), Judith A.



Shoemaker, Judith A. "Judy", 85, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, May 4, 2025 at Dayspring Skilled Nursing Facility in Fairborn. Judy was born October 16, 1939 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence E. Smith and Beatrice M. (Jones) Dennis. She was a 1957 graduate of South High School and was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Judy was a foster parent for many years and worked as a server at numerous upscale establishments. She was also a professional vocalist and performed with her own band, Judy and the Gang. She also worked for the Clark County Sherrif's Department. Judy was a member of the Eagles #397 and Union Club. Survivors include two children, John E. Shoemaker and Jamey A. Gallagher; four grandchildren, Jackquilyne (Matthew), Ashley, Katrina (Nick) and James; three great grandchildren, Matthew, Quinn and Penelope; siblings, Harry, Paulette Sue, Chris (Arthur), Deanna (Roger), Richard and Gregory; foster children, Wanda, Willa and Kathy; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her, Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Smith; siblings, Loretta Marie, Patty Lou and Robert Paul. Her funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com