SHOCKEY, Claire Louise



75, formerly of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, November 24, 1946, the daughter of the late Hugh and Gretchen (Meister) Brosier. Claire was a 1964 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Hamilton, Ohio, and was a licensed insurance agent for 20 years. Claire enjoyed bus tours, covered bridge tours, traveling with her sisters and had many fond memories with her "Lunch Bunch" group of ladies over the years. Nothing was more important to Claire than her family. Surviving are her two children, Susanna (Ted) Stefanides of Greenwood Twp, Michigan, and Benjamin (Sheri) Shockey of Huber Heights, Ohio; four grandchildren, Maddy Stefanides, Adrianna, Alex, and Trevor Shockey; and two sisters, Marty (Dave) Bach and Mary (Steve) Beckman, both of Hamilton, Ohio. Visitation was Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale, Michigan, with memorial service at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sophia's Grace Foundation of Pennsylvania, Sunny Fields Botanical Park in Emmett, MI, or Nurture Then Nature in Brown City, MI. For more information and Tribute Wall visit:



