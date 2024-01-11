Shively, Walter R "Joe"



It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Walter "Joe" Raymond Shively, aged 75 of Englewood, Florida. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he was survived by his longtime partner, Catherine Day, his three children Julie (Chad) Smith, Joshua (Belle) Shively, Nicholas (Katie) Shively, alongside eight cherished grandchildren Ty, Colten, Alejandro, Leo, Autumn, Coral, Joseph, Audrey, and two great grandchildren, Cecilia and Trace. Walter's enduring kindness and unwavering support shaped the lives of those around him. His presence will be deeply missed, but his memory will continue to be a guiding light for his family. May we find solace in the cherished moments we shared with Walter and honor his life in the days to come. Services will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens on a date to be determined and shared with family and friends.



