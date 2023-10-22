Shively, Earl "Junior"



My dad was a father, father-in-law, papa, brother, uncle, cousin, Christian, Fed Ex courier, and a great friend to many. Earl passed away after a lengthy illness at Bethany Lutheran on Oct 14, 2023 at the age of 70 years old. He was born on Oct 23, 1952 to the late Earl and Ann Shively in Dayton, Ohio. He was a graduate of Alter High School (1971). A retired employee of Fed Ex, he enjoyed walking, fishing, playing guitar, cooking for family & friends, and playing with his grandchildren. He was a wonderfully kind person who would help anyone in need. He never asked for anything in return.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl & Ann Shively. He is survived by his daughter, Courtney Lindberg (Bruce); grandchildren, Zoë & Miles; sisters, Mary Jane Des Jardin (Rick) & Lois Enfield; multiple nieces & nephews; many wonderful friends.



Thank you to the incredible caregivers at Bethany Lutheran & Ohio's Hospice; Lori Filson, Brenda Wenzler, Sandy & Derrick McGuire; and many other family and friends.



A memorial service will be held at 12pm on Wed, Nov 22 at St. Albert the Great Church: 3033 Far Hills Ave. Kettering, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Earl's name to Ohio's Hospice



https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com