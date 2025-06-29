Shisler, Jack B.



Shisler, Jack B. age 97, a 66 year resident of Beavercreek, passed away on Wednesday, June 25th, 2025. Jack was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 20,1927 to Lawrence C. and Elizabeth M. Shisler. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 61 years, Rosemary H. Shisler, his sister Phyllis J. Good and his daughters in law Irene and Pat. He is survived by his three sons, Stephen of Kettering, Thomas (Linda) of Sugar Grove, and William (Julie) of Centerville, as well as six grandchildren Leah (Josh) Otto, Roy Shisler, Matthew Shisler, Andrew Shisler, Elizabeth (Zach) Shisler Dawson and Robert Shisler, 3 great grandchildren Maya, Landon and Grayson as well as his sweetheart and companion of many years, Linda Hatmacher. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 30,2025, 12 noon, at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel. Visitation will be held from 11:00-12:00. Internment will be held at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #763 Scholarship Fund or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



