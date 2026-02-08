Turner, Shirley A.
Shirley A. Turner, age 83, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Funeral Service 11:30 am Thursday, February 12, 2026 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11:30 am. Family will receive friends 10:30 am- 11:30 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to With God's Grace Food Pantry in honor of Shirley Turner at www.withgodsgracepantry.org
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
